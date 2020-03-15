Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ireland > Last orders... Ireland closes all pubs on eve of St Patrick's Day

Last orders... Ireland closes all pubs on eve of St Patrick's Day

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Ireland on Sunday said all bars in the country should close until at least the end of the month to curb the spread of coronavirus after videos of groups singing in packed Dublin venues sparked anger on social media.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArtistSalzano

Brenda Salzano RT @Reuters: Last orders... Ireland closes all pubs on eve of St Patrick's Day https://t.co/Ll6yO3q9b2 https://t.co/19dJZddKjW 2 minutes ago

Superdr49425468

Superdry😷 Closed until the end of the month! Last orders... Ireland closes all pubs on eve of St Patrick's Day https://t.co/semrDcqyqG 3 minutes ago

alt_oids2

allyoudestroy RT @Reuters: Last orders... Ireland closes all pubs on eve of St Patrick's Day https://t.co/Rgo5PGJEOr https://t.co/ELeTSgV0VC 5 minutes ago

DianaHollins

Diana's 2 Sense RT @chrisdabear: Last orders... Ireland closes all pubs on eve of St Patrick's Day | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/frr8iRrApF 31 minutes ago

eric_sontag

Eric Sontag Now this***is getting real. What’s next? Is there a chill in hell? #thistooshallpass. Stay safe everyone. https://t.co/HoI6hgek1X 37 minutes ago

chrisdabear

chris smith Last orders... Ireland closes all pubs on eve of St Patrick's Day | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/frr8iRrApF 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.