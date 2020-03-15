Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Starbucks to close some stores, eliminate seating in all others to slow spread of coronavirus

Starbucks to close some stores, eliminate seating in all others to slow spread of coronavirus

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
In a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Starbucks will temporarily close some of its U.S. and Canadian locations and shift the rest of its North American stores to a “to-go only” model, the Seattle-based coffee giant announced Sunday afternoon. The shutdown, which will last at least two weeks, affects company-operated stores […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Starbucks Considering Limited Seating Inside Stores Due to Coronavirus Fears

Starbucks Considering Limited Seating Inside Stores Due to Coronavirus Fears 00:17

 Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is considering offering limited seating in its stores or only keeping its drive-thru open due to the coronavirus outbreak. Johnson also said the company is considering closing all of its stores temporarily.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Graphenes1

Graphenes Starbucks temporarily closing the inside of its locations in the U.S. and Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic. Emp… https://t.co/lbzdrC7v6v 6 hours ago

amontanez16

Andrea Montanez RT @GentleReign: @StarbucksCanada Please close all stores if you're going to do this. Having some open isn't fair for the workers. The part… 7 hours ago

iamjerklord

Jerklord Cromwell 🆗 Dear @Starbucks, Please close your stores. Coffee is not an essential business. It is not worth the risk. Dear p… https://t.co/sFNGvS8qWJ 11 hours ago

jayson__92

Bossman ❄️ RT @_itsjavail: Hey @Starbucks if you’re gunna close some stores to prevent exposure then can you close all of them? I got reduced hours no… 15 hours ago

jreynolds51

Josh Reynolds Hearing some signficant concerns from Starbucks workers being pressured to work right now. @StarbucksCanada, close… https://t.co/f8IDSeW84p 16 hours ago

helenaseminati

sophia não tem nome @Starbucks you’re embarrassing yourself right now, and partners will be quitting in response. Do the right thing in… https://t.co/wHdAtuQ1V6 1 day ago

dakuyuro

hannah look as much of a coffee addict as I am I still think starbucks should close their stores and that it’s not a neces… https://t.co/7fSmczj8MC 2 days ago

closestarbucks

concerned barista RT @SweetpoTAYtoPea: @GavinNewsom @GavinNewsom why are the @Starbucks stores still open, especially in the bay area? They're not "essential… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.