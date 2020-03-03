Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Justin Trudeau > Canada will not rule out border closures; medical officer urges strong action against outbreak

Canada will not rule out border closures; medical officer urges strong action against outbreak

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday would not rule out closing borders to combat a coronavirus outbreak, while the chief medical officer said time was running out to prevent a spike in cases.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Deputy Chief Medical Officer: Coronavirus at-home treatment [Video]

Deputy Chief Medical Officer: Coronavirus at-home treatment

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries has suggested coronavirus patients could be treated at home in the event of a major outbreak, as "most people don't need significant intensive care." She..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:19Published
Health chief: 1% of people who get coronavirus might end up dying [Video]

Health chief: 1% of people who get coronavirus might end up dying

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said “probably around 1% of people who get this virus might end up dying”, but that the death rate varies according to age group. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.