Canada will not rule out border closures; medical officer urges strong action against outbreak



Recent related videos from verified sources Deputy Chief Medical Officer: Coronavirus at-home treatment



Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries has suggested coronavirus patients could be treated at home in the event of a major outbreak, as "most people don't need significant intensive care." She.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago Health chief: 1% of people who get coronavirus might end up dying



England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said “probably around 1% of people who get this virus might end up dying”, but that the death rate varies according to age group. The.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this