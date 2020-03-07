Global  

First U.S. sailor aboard a warship tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
A U.S. sailor aboard a warship ship tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time, the U.S. Navy said on Sunday, as it disclosed the case of a sailor assigned to an amphibious assault ship.
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: Marine tests positive for coronavirus

Marine tests positive for coronavirus 02:17

 Marine tests positive for coronavirus

