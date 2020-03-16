Global  

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson are out of the hospital after contracting conroanvirus, son says

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left the hospital, five days after they were admitted and tested positive for coronavirus, their son Chet Hanks said.
News video: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus diagnosis 01:09

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and are now being quarantined at a rental home.

Australians are really concerned about Tom Hanks' Vegemite toast [Video]

Australians are really concerned about Tom Hanks' Vegemite toast

Tom Hanks is dividing social media users around the world, especially Australians, after sharing a photo of his afternoon snack. The mixed reactions began when Hanks, who is currently quarantined in..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:13Published
Tom Hanks thanks 'helpers' after coronavirus diagnosis [Video]

Tom Hanks thanks 'helpers' after coronavirus diagnosis

Hollywood star Tom Hanks has thanked "helpers" for their support after his coronavirus diagnosis.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson reportedly released from hospital

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were released from an Australian hospital on Tuesday, five days after they were diagnosed with...
Seattle Times

After getting diagnosed with Coronavirus, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson get discharged from hospital

Days after announcing Coronavirus diagnosis, Oscar-winner Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have been discharged from the hospital
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Japan TodayKhaleej TimesWorldNewsTIMESeattle Timesgeek.comE! OnlineMashable

Mando_Bitch

Gezusthegr8 RT @sarahcolonna: UM. You came for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson - so now we’re fucking coming for you, Coronavirus 🙅🏼‍♀️ 6 seconds ago

Michaimpress

𝔽𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕕𝕝𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕣_𝕎𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕕🇩🇪 RT @SpyGateDown: Five days and they're recovered? I've been down for two weeks before with the ordinary flu. Cancel the Panic https://t.… 36 seconds ago

dishanblog

Surya Prakash Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from hospital https://t.co/5SXOqE4j1w 48 seconds ago

VickiDillon15

Very patriotic RT @C_3C_3: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have recovered and been released from the Hospital. Great News! It's important to share these types… 2 minutes ago

lucky_ned

Lucky_Ned RT @thehill: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital: reports https://t.co/nFQ9ZqK26E https://t.co/pNtgsdPO3k 3 minutes ago

claudiadaponte

Da Ponte Style RT @CTVNews: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital following coronavirus diagnosis https://t.co/lAljZspcEk https://t.co/pv695FaRt2 3 minutes ago

chyllhollywood

Chyll RT @JulieZebrak: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from the hospital following coronavirus diagnosis! https://t.co/jxUdgSR9or 3 minutes ago

sunshinesong3

Sunshine Song RT @BBCWorld: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment https://t.co/3tgJdwJN26 4 minutes ago

