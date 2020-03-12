Global  

Matuidi the second Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus

BBC News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Juventus and France midfielder Blaise Matuidi tests positive for coronavirus.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus [Video]

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Utah Jazz guard joined his teammate, Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:14Published
WBZ News Update For March 12 [Video]

WBZ News Update For March 12

Boston Marathon Could Be Moved To Fall; Marriott Long Wharf Hotel Shut Down; Second NBA Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Second Juventus player tests positive for coronavirus

Midfielder Blaise Matuidi has become the second Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus. The post Second Juventus player tests positive for...
Team Talk Also reported by •FOX SportsThe AgeBrisbane TimesCBS 2News24USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: Donovan Mitchell second NBA player to test positive, per report, after Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert

Mitchell was reportedly the only other member of the Jazz to test positive, aside from Gobert, on Wednesday night
CBS Sports Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

