Glastonbury 2020: Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

BBC News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar had been due to headline the event in June.
News video: Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic 01:14

 Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary edition has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its organisers have said the festival will now take place in 2021 instead. Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney had been scheduled to headline in 2020.

Glastonbury cancelled [Video]

Glastonbury cancelled

Glastonbury has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:07Published
Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation [Video]

Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation

A music industry expert says he would be 'astounded' if Glastonbury goes ahead this summer. Matt Grimes, a senior lecturer at Birmingham City University, believes the festival will not go ahead because..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Glastonbury Festival Canceled Because of Coronavirus

Britain’s biggest music event was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary in June and be headlined by Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar.
Coachella in October? Prepare to Sweat

If Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival gets postponed until October due to coronavirus concerns, festivalgoers might find themselves braving hotter...
Billboard.com

CrweWorld

Crwe World Glastonbury 2020: Festival cancelled due to coronavirus https://t.co/RNQQq5s5hQ 4 seconds ago

refiloer

Refiloe Ramogase Glastonbury Festival cancelled due to Coronavirus - Music Business Worldwide https://t.co/13YJYcGjPB 8 seconds ago

stereogum

Stereogum This year's Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns https://t.co/T5fQMRO6Mk https://t.co/36BIJ0o5KF 17 seconds ago

ewhitehair2000

Ethan Whitehair RT @BreakingNews: Britain's 50th annual Glastonbury Festival cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/YLjTEeI5wU 21 seconds ago

Andrew46148181

Andrew Glastonbury 2020: Festival cancelled due to coronavirus https://t.co/2gf8UIFEdH 47 seconds ago

lovector

lovector ラヴェクター RT @Telegraph: Glastonbury 2020 has been cancelled and tickets for this year's festival will roll over into 2021 https://t.co/5wErsW6PWn 56 seconds ago

suzlortie

suzanne lortie Glastonbury Festival cancelled due to Coronavirus - Music Business Worldwide https://t.co/Wom3P4MUZr 58 seconds ago

ESTR_2020

e RT @petshopboys: It has just been announced that this year’s @glastonbury Festival has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.… 2 minutes ago

