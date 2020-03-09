Global  

Myanmar army withdraws criminal complaint against Reuters

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Myanmar’s army said on Wednesday it had withdrawn a criminal complaint it filed against Reuters news agency after being requested to do so by the Myanmar Press Council and in the interest of good relations with the media.
