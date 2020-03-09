Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Eurovision Song Contest > Eurovision Song Contest cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

Eurovision Song Contest cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Eurovision Song Contest cancelled amid coronavirus pandemicThe 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam has been cancelled over coronavirus fears, organisers have said. The 65th edition of the event had been set to take place in May, with entries from 41 countries participating. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement: "It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam. "Over the past few weeks we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead. "However the uncertainty created by the spread of Covid-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Eurovision 2020 postponed over coronavirus fears

Eurovision 2020 postponed over coronavirus fears 00:37

 The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam has been postponed over coronavirus fears, organisers have said.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Previously Unreleased ‘Hamilton’ Track [Video]

Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Previously Unreleased ‘Hamilton’ Track

Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Previously Unreleased ‘Hamilton’ Track ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda recently took to Twitter to offer his fans a special surprise amid the coronavirus panic...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Coronavirus: Let's see how John Oliver reacts on the catchy Vietnamese's corona song [Video]

Coronavirus: Let's see how John Oliver reacts on the catchy Vietnamese's corona song

As coronavirus spreads to the US, John Oliver discusses what’s being done to fight the illness, what’s gone wrong, and how to stay safe. Beside that, while the corona virus is still spreading..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Eurovision Song Contest cancelled over coronavirus

There will be no Eurovision Song Contest this year, organisers of the event say, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
SBS Also reported by •PinkNewsDeutsche WelleReutersWorldNewsJust JaredReuters IndiaJerusalem PostMid-Day

Tweets about this

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Eurovision song contest cancelled due to coronavirus - Reuters https://t.co/lhYKHZw4F3 via @skinnergj 14 seconds ago

nmeaustralia

NME Australia Eurovision has been cancelled. The Sydney artist Montaigne was due to represent Australia at the contest… https://t.co/arkBhyjbTg 2 minutes ago

Pfro

Paula Froelich 🤔 Eurovision Song Contest 2020 cancelled over coronavirus 😢💔 https://t.co/R4T81BXnwp 4 minutes ago

enidlogan

Enid Logan RT @Independent: Eurovision 2020 is cancelled https://t.co/d4Jw6Ix2wJ 8 minutes ago

adunlea

Annette J Dunlea (Sussex Supporter) Eurovision Song Contest cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak (via @thejournal_ie) https://t.co/deW0pyJqCT 11 minutes ago

Ruthless_DVD

Dazz Docta G RT @Chappyonthemove: I see they cancelled the Eurovision song contest Thank***for that, it was a load of***anyway 13 minutes ago

alexhvass

Alexander Hvass RT @afneil: Eurovision song contest cancelled: There's always an upside, even in the gloomiest of times. 21 minutes ago

4Everanimalz1

Robert Armstrong RT @consequence: The #Eurovision Song Contest has been held every year since 1956, but coronavirus has forced organizers to cancel in 2020.… 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.