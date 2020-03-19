NFL mock draft 2020: Patriots land Tom Brady's replacement at QB after free agency, trades shake up first round
Thursday, 19 March 2020 (
3 hours ago)
Many of the moves from NFL free agency had a ripple effect on the draft, as there are changes throughout the first round in our latest projection.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
3 days ago < > Embed
NFL League Year Not Delayed Due to Coronavirus The NFL's legal tampering window will begin at noon EST on Monday, and the official start of free agency will start at 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The memo confirming the schedule was sent to all NFL teams by the league on Sunday. The NFL reportedly wanted... NFL League Year Not Delayed Due to Coronavirus 01:02
Recent related videos from verified sources
Tom Brady Expected to Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady Expected to Sign
With Tampa Bay Buccaneers The star quarterback is headed to Tampa Bay
barring any unforeseen circumstances,
according to ESPN. There has yet to be an official.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published 23 hours ago
Report: Tom Brady leaving Patriots for Buccaneers We’ve seen Joe Montana play for the Chiefs. We’ve seen Emmitt Smith play for the Cardinals. We’ve seen Brett Favre play for the Jets and Vikings. We’ve even seen Peyton Manning.. Credit: WXXV Published 1 day ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this