Finance minister says Germany preparing 150 billion euro supplementary budget
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () German finance minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that the government was readying a supplementary budget of 150 billion euros ($160 billion), as part of a broader funding package to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German finance minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that the government was readying a supplementary budget of 150 billion euros ($160 billion), as part of a broader funding package to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. “A hundred and fifty billion is a...