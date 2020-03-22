Global  

Coronavirus live updates: US surpasses 26,000 cases as Senate negotiates massive stimulus package; New Jersey, Hawaii join in restrictions

Sunday, 22 March 2020
Millions of Americans are facing stay-at-home orders. Senators are still negotiating a stimulus package that would send Americans payments of $1,200.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 In New Jersey

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 In New Jersey 46:01

 Gov. Phil Murphy announced a strict shutdown of non-essential public travel was likely to come this weekend in New Jersey as the state rose to 890 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

