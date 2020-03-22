Iran's Khamenei rejects U.S. help offer, vows to defeat coronavirus Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The United States' offer to help Iran in its fight against the new coronavirus pandemic is strange, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech on Sunday, describing U.S. leaders as "charlatans and liars". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this