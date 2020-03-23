Global  

Saudi imposes curfew to curb coronavirus spread, UAE suspends passengers flights

Reuters India Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Monday after reporting a jump of almost a quarter in coronavirus cases, while the United Arab Emirates will suspend all passenger and transit flights to and from the country.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Emirates suspends all passenger flights over coronavirus outbreak

Emirates suspends all passenger flights over coronavirus outbreak 03:27

 One of the world's biggest airlines, Emirates, is suspending all passenger flights starting from Wednesday.

