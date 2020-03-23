Global  

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

WorldNews Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponementThe International Olympic Committee is stepping up its "scenario planning" for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday. The IOC will hold discussions that will include an option of putting back the July 24 start date or even moving the Games by a year or more due to the global coronavirus outbreak, but said canceling the Games would not solve problems or help anybody. "Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda," the IOC said in a statement, adding that the detailed discussions would be completed within the next four weeks. The Olympics has never been postponed or...
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: IOC faces boycotts if Tokyo 2020 is not postponed - Global Athlete

IOC faces boycotts if Tokyo 2020 is not postponed - Global Athlete 00:45

 The International Olympic Committee needs to postpone the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics now according to the competitor-led movement Global Athlete.

