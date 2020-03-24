Global  

Navy shot down Tom Cruise's F-18 flying, but he still found speed in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Tom Cruise did his own jet flying in "Top Gun: Maverick." But not an F-18. The Navy said no, even to Tom Cruise. He still fed his need for speed.
 Tom Cruise has promised there's "never been" an aerial scene quite like one in 'Top Gun: Maverick' - and doesn't think there will be again in another movie.

