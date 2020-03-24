Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Manu Dibango: African saxophone legend dies of Covid-19

Manu Dibango: African saxophone legend dies of Covid-19

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Manu Dibango: African saxophone legend dies of Covid-19The African saxophone legend Manu Dibango has died in Paris after catching coronavirus. Dibango – best known for his 1972 song Soul Makossa – is one of the first global...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rath_lalit

LALIT KUMAR Rath RT @BBCWorld: Manu Dibango: African saxophone legend dies of Covid-19 https://t.co/Wv4TfytLG7 17 seconds ago

chief_tapiz

Uncle Tapfuma🐆 RT @BusisaMoyo: Class blind, an invisible indiscriminate enemy to human life...that’s what we are up against Manu Dibango: African saxoph… 32 seconds ago

ccchidiack

Caroline CHIDIACK 🇨🇲🇳🇬🇱🇧 RT @BBCAfrica: Manu Dibango: African saxophone legend dies of Covid-19 https://t.co/Kjpl7wPGJd 41 seconds ago

CisKedi

Georges KENNEDY RT @MuthaigaTravel: Manu Dibango: African saxophone legend dies of Covid-19 #LockDownKenya https://t.co/2tXzSIuLDd 43 seconds ago

rebifaioni

Rebecca RT @alfonslopeztena: The African saxophone legend Manu Dibango has died in Paris after catching coronavirus, he’s one of the first global s… 1 minute ago

mahaganapathy

Dr.Mahaaganapathy.D RT @DailySabah: African saxophone legend Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus https://t.co/Ky6dwhxdt9 1 minute ago

CisKedi

Georges KENNEDY RT @AhlainNews: Manu Dibango: African saxophone legend dies of Covid-19 The African saxophone legend Manu Dibango has… 2 minutes ago

kakra19

Adwoa Kakra RT @paakoti: Soul Makossa! 👉🏾 BBC News - Manu Dibango: African saxophone legend dies of Covid-19 https://t.co/yHIG7lBP5f 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.