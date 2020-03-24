Manu Dibango: African saxophone legend dies of Covid-19

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The African saxophone legend Manu Dibango has died in Paris after catching coronavirus. Dibango – best known for his 1972 song Soul Makossa – is one of the first global... The African saxophone legend Manu Dibango has died in Paris after catching coronavirus. Dibango – best known for his 1972 song Soul Makossa – is one of the first global... 👓 View full article

