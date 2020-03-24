Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'No functioning economy unless we control the virus': Lindsey Graham, Liz Cheney warn Trump not to ease guidelines

'No functioning economy unless we control the virus': Lindsey Graham, Liz Cheney warn Trump not to ease guidelines

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
"There will be no normally functioning economy if our hospitals are overwhelmed," tweeted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns ‘No functioning economy unless we control the virus’: Lindsey Graham, Liz Cheney warn Trump not to ease guidelines… https://t.co/wok3preZws 3 minutes ago

StephenBright

Stephen aka Rev. Zeal💫🌊🌈🧷;📎🐱🦼🥄🦻🏻♏️🐝 'No functioning economy unless we control the virus': Lindsey Graham, Liz Cheney warn Trump not to ease guidelines… https://t.co/hzpE4TdVwE 3 minutes ago

dweidenbush

Dennis Weidenbush 'No functioning economy unless we control the virus': Lindsey Graham, Liz Cheney warn Trump not to ease guidelines… https://t.co/OnWUFUDIxU 3 minutes ago

ShamefulRight

Shameful Right ‘No functioning economy unless we control the virus’: Lindsey Graham, Liz Cheney warn Trump not to ease guidelines… https://t.co/bLiEliz0Rr 3 minutes ago

BluesHarpHawk

BluesHarpHawk RT @LindseyGrahamSC: There is no functioning economy unless we control the virus. 3 minutes ago

jazzrat2000

🇯​🇦​🇿​🇿​🇷​🇦​🇹 RT @dannowicki: "'No functioning economy unless we control the virus': Lindsey Graham, Liz Cheney warn Trump not to ease guidelines." (via… 4 minutes ago

suemayart

Sue May Art RT @10F01C0: Trump GOP allies warn against easing coronavirus restrictions 'No functioning economy unless we control the virus': Lindsey G… 22 minutes ago

suemayart

Sue May Art RT @pawyai1: 'No functioning economy unless we control the virus': Lindsey Graham, Liz Cheney warn Trump not to ease guidelines https://t.c… 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.