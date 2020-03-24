Curiosity rover shares new selfie, climbs steep hill on Mars Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

(CNN)NASA's Curiosity rover just conquered a major milestone on Mars -- and it took a selfie to celebrate the feat. Curiosity recently finished a record-setting climb by rolling up its steepest hill to date. It's called Greenheugh Pediment and the challenging hill created a 31-degree tilt for the rover. Previously, the only other rover to experience more of a tilt was the Opportunity rover's 32-degree record set in 2016. About 11 feet before the rover reached the broad rock sheet atop the hill, it stopped to mark the moment by... (CNN)NASA's Curiosity rover just conquered a major milestone on Mars -- and it took a selfie to celebrate the feat. Curiosity recently finished a record-setting climb by rolling up its steepest hill to date. It's called Greenheugh Pediment and the challenging hill created a 31-degree tilt for the rover. Previously, the only other rover to experience more of a tilt was the Opportunity rover's 32-degree record set in 2016. About 11 feet before the rover reached the broad rock sheet atop the hill, it stopped to mark the moment by... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this WHNT News 19 NASA's Curiosity rover just conquered a major milestone on Mars — and it took a selfie to celebrate the feat.​ https://t.co/rT0sBwe2Oz 1 hour ago WHNT News 19 NASA's Curiosity rover just conquered a major milestone on Mars -- and it took a selfie to celebrate the feat. https://t.co/zAa8pE4kyA 2 hours ago melissahahn RT @Pantagraph: NASA's Curiosity rover conquered a major milestone on Mars — a record-setting climb — and it took a selfie to celebrate the… 4 hours ago Mary Frances Fleming RT @CSTribune: NASA's Curiosity rover conquered a major milestone on Mars — a record-setting climb — and it took a selfie to celebrate the… 5 hours ago Chochilino Curiosity rover shares new selfie, climbs steep hill on Mars https://t.co/1AiEcb2hUx 5 hours ago howard chrastil RT @gtnews: NASA's Curiosity rover conquered a major milestone on Mars — a record-setting climb — and it took a selfie to celebrate the fea… 5 hours ago Casper Star-Tribune NASA's Curiosity rover conquered a major milestone on Mars — a record-setting climb — and it took a selfie to celeb… https://t.co/eu4aTcicil 5 hours ago rblumel #Curiosity rover shares selfie after conquering steep hill on #Mars | Science | https://t.co/7qD1OlpnYg - https://t… https://t.co/PN24LmzKEV 6 hours ago