Curiosity rover shares new selfie, climbs steep hill on Mars
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () (CNN)NASA's Curiosity rover just conquered a major milestone on Mars -- and it took a selfie to celebrate the feat. Curiosity recently finished a record-setting climb by rolling up its steepest hill to date. It's called Greenheugh Pediment and the challenging hill created a 31-degree tilt for the rover. Previously, the only other rover to experience more of a tilt was the Opportunity rover's 32-degree record set in 2016. About 11 feet before the rover reached the broad rock sheet atop the hill, it stopped to mark the moment by...