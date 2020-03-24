Global  

Curiosity rover shares new selfie, climbs steep hill on Mars

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Curiosity rover shares new selfie, climbs steep hill on Mars(CNN)NASA's Curiosity rover just conquered a major milestone on Mars -- and it took a selfie to celebrate the feat. Curiosity recently finished a record-setting climb by rolling up its steepest hill to date. It's called Greenheugh Pediment and the challenging hill created a 31-degree tilt for the rover. Previously, the only other rover to experience more of a tilt was the Opportunity rover's 32-degree record set in 2016. About 11 feet before the rover reached the broad rock sheet atop the hill, it stopped to mark the moment by...
