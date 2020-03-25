Global  

One third of humanity under virus lockdown

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
NEW DELHI: India's billion-plus population went into a three-week lockdown on Wednesday, with a third of the world now under orders to stay indoors, as the coronavirus pandemic forced Japan to postpone the Olympics until next year.
News video: Police in the Philippines install a coffin at checkpoint during Covid-19 pandemic

Police in the Philippines install a coffin at checkpoint during Covid-19 pandemic 00:52

 Local police in the Philippine town of Pampagna kitted out one of their checkpoints with a coffin to use as a visual aid in their efforts to urge people to stay at home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. A message reading "stay home or stay inside" was displayed on the coffin with...

