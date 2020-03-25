Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Global  

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020
Istanbul prosecutors said on Wednesday they had prepared an indictment against a close aide to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a former deputy head of general intelligence over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
