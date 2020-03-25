Global  

US Justice Department: Don’t treat trans athletes as girls

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is getting involved in a federal civil rights lawsuit that seeks to block transgender athletes in Connecticut from competing as girls in interscholastic sports. Attorney General William Barr signed what is known as a statement of interest Tuesday, arguing against the policy of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic […]
