Virus update: US deaths top 1,000

Bangkok Post Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The US death toll topped 1,000, according to a Johns Hopkins tally. The Senate approved a more-than-$2 trillion stimulus package. Singapore estimated that its economy contracted the most in a decade, an early sign of what’s in store for many.
