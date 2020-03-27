Global  

Friday, 27 March 2020
Xi Jinping tells Donald Trump: China and US must 'unite to fight Covid-19'BEIJING: China and the United States should "unite to fight" the deadly coronavirus pandemic, President Xi Jinping said in a call with Donald Trump on Friday, as he called for the US to improve relations. The two countries have clashed in recent weeks over the virus, and Chinese state media said Xi told Trump he hoped the "US will take substantive actions to improve Sino-US relations." He also called for the two countries to work together to tackle the virus and said Beijing "wishes to continue sharing all...
 Months before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Trump administration eliminated a key American public health position in Beijing. According to Reuters, the job of Dr. Linda Quick was to help detect disease outbreaks in China. The American disease expert was a medical epidemiologist embedded in...

