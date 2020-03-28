Global  

Trump said he may quarantine New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Reuters Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
President Trump said Saturday he was considering imposing a quarantine on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is considering imposing a quarantine on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

