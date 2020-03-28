Trump said he may quarantine New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

President Trump said Saturday he was considering imposing a quarantine on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇺🇸🗽IdahoDeplorable🗽🇺🇸 RT @ChuckRossDC: Cuomo on Trump's possible quarantine/travel restrictions on New York: "From a medical point of view I don’t know what you… 7 seconds ago NowThis Gov. Cuomo denied speaking to Pres. Trump about a possible quarantine of New York. 'I don't even know...what that m… https://t.co/smLnUbPNCP 8 seconds ago Eaton Shrub RT @Yamiche: President Trump says he is looking at a possible quarantine for New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. He said it would be f… 11 seconds ago Rosa RT @AFP: President Donald Trump said he is considering placing coronavirus-stricken New York state and adjacent areas under "quarantine," t… 13 seconds ago Sahra RT @Reuters: President Trump said he is considering imposing a quarantine on New York, New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut to conta… 14 seconds ago SpaceDog1701 RT @CNN: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he spoke with President Trump on Saturday morning, but they did not discuss a quarantine for… 17 seconds ago 🎯🧎🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♀️ThinkOnTheseThings Cuomo -despite his recent conversations with the president about the hospital ship, he had heard nothing from Trump… https://t.co/UlekpgfD6j 29 seconds ago Masks Save Lives - Even Bandanas or Scarves RT @ShimonPro: Gov. Cuomo says he has no idea what Trump is talking about. He has no idea how this would be legally enforceable. Presiden… 40 seconds ago