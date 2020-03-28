Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > UK-style wage subsidy on the way in Morrison's plan to pay workers who lose jobs

UK-style wage subsidy on the way in Morrison's plan to pay workers who lose jobs

The Age Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Australians who lose their jobs will be given a wage subsidy to guarantee a share of their income as the coronavirus crisis wipes out hundreds of thousands of jobs, in a government plan to be announced within days
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newworldsurvive

New World Survival Scott Morrison offers coronavirus wage guarantee for those who... #coronavirus #COVID19 #COVIDー19 #モンストフェアリーテイル… https://t.co/ieRui0MBwv 2 minutes ago

MaryKer08722702

Mary Kerr RT @johnlittle: UK-style wage subsidy on the way in Morrison's plan to pay workers who lose jobs https://t.co/GAaht0LtHy via @smh 6 minutes ago

HEB2205

💧Heather RT @CroweDM: The wage subsidy is on the way. Up to 80 per cent of salaries, with a cap. Comes after a week of criticisms and Labor warning… 12 minutes ago

KarmiahPea

JB 💚🌳🍃🌏🦘🐨 @ljayes @AmyRemeikis @SkyNewsAust Really? My take away from that press conference was that the government were doin… https://t.co/D97HA3enwY 14 minutes ago

InStyleWoman

In Style Woman UK-style wage subsidy on the way in Morrison's plan to pay workers who lose jobs https://t.co/GjiCPihu3K 17 minutes ago

littlemeanj9

Medicare4All-Exp. Single payer RT @OzForBernie: Australian govt is planning to pay workers who lost their jobs due to #Covid_19 “as much as” 80% of their wages & is “ex… 17 minutes ago

JoshDaCat

Joshua Raoul Whittle RT @JimRHoughton: Hang on, didn't Morrison say just the other day he wouldn't do this as it would mean some people getting more than others… 19 minutes ago

mattcampion

Matt Campion This is good news: https://t.co/nd2UjKQ80Z #coronavirusaustralia #auspol2020 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.