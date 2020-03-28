Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tiz the Law wins a very unusual Florida Derby at Gulfstream

Tiz the Law wins a very unusual Florida Derby at Gulfstream

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — If there is a Kentucky Derby this year, Tiz the Law will have a shot to be there. And if he runs the way he did in the Florida Derby, he could very easily be a contender. Tiz the Law ran away in the stretch Saturday to easily win the Florida Derby, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Tiz the Law wins a very unusual Florida Derby at Gulfstream https://t.co/SGTGmILrBb 11 minutes ago

52otown

Debbie RT @ByTimReynolds: Tiz the Law wins a very unusual Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park, on a day where Aqueduct announces it will temporarily… 14 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Tiz the Law wins a very unusual Florida Derby at Gulfstream https://t.co/jFNOHicdqX https://t.co/8DgWb2Y9Mw 15 minutes ago

BreakinNewz01

BreakinNewz Tiz the Law wins a very unusual Florida Derby at Gulfstream #HorseRacing https://t.co/jLwxKWPmSe https://t.co/sGy0MALcI0 17 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Tiz the Law wins a very unusual Florida Derby at Gulfstream https://t.co/0nn00rZzVw 17 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Tiz the Law wins a very unusual Florida Derby at Gulfstream https://t.co/MzbMQcgzIk 17 minutes ago

alfonsojen

Alfonso Jenkins "Tiz the Law Wins a Very Unusual Florida Derby at Gulfstream" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/t9l6seCQfT 22 minutes ago

WDRBNews

WDRB News Tiz the Law wins a very unusual Florida Derby at Gulfstream https://t.co/cRst82DL5b https://t.co/TcE7Xxt8XX 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.