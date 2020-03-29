Longtime soap opera actor John Callahan dies at 66

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor John Callahan, known for playing Edmund Grey on "All My Children" and also starring on other soaps including "Days of Our Lives," "Santa Barbara" and "Falcon Crest," has died. He was 66. His ex-wife and former "All My Children" co-star Eva LaRue announced his death on her social media account


