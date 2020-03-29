Europe, US virus deaths surge

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

MADRID: The coronavirus death toll shot past 20,000 in Europe on Saturday with Italy and Spain each reporting more than 800 dead in one day, as US President Donald Trump decided against putting the hard-hit New York region under quarantine. 👓 View full article





