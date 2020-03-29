Global  

Europe, US virus deaths surge

Bangkok Post Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
MADRID: The coronavirus death toll shot past 20,000 in Europe on Saturday with Italy and Spain each reporting more than 800 dead in one day, as US President Donald Trump decided against putting the hard-hit New York region under quarantine.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: NY, New Orleans hospitals reel as U.S. virus deaths top 1,000

NY, New Orleans hospitals reel as U.S. virus deaths top 1,000 02:35

 As the coronavirus pandemic's U.S. death toll raced past 1,000 people, hospitals and government authorities in New York, New Orleans and other hot spots grappled on Thursday with a surge in cases and a dire shortage of supplies, staff and sick beds. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

