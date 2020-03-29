Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Fauci says coronavirus deaths in US could top 100,000

Fauci says coronavirus deaths in US could top 100,000

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s foremost infection disease expert says the United States could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, offered his prognosis as the federal government weighs rolling back guidelines on social distancing in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000

Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 02:13

 Italy confirms 889 new coronavirus deaths, raising coronavirus fatality toll to 10,023.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SmBMSUBronco

Steven Barber RT @ryanstruyk: Dr. Fauci says he expects between 100,000 and 200,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States. He says we're going to have… 5 seconds ago

Irish016206

Jim Trump2020 RT @CarolinaOpinion: Remember this ill-advised guesstimate when the stock market crashes tomorrow Dr. Fauci says coronavirus deaths in US… 18 seconds ago

JudithNewing

Judith Newing RT @mkraju: Fauci says it’s hard to know for sure, there are estimates based on assumptions and it’s a “moving target” but says: “Looking a… 18 seconds ago

ltssc77

Leti RT @USATODAY: Millions of Americans will be infected by the coronavirus before the crisis is over and 100,000 to 200,000 could die, says Dr… 25 seconds ago

Pro_XavierLPN

TheyWhoSi RT @business: JUST IN: Dr. Fauci says U.S. coronavirus deaths could reach 200,000 https://t.co/V9YBzQe95K https://t.co/KVrcRHppMk 35 seconds ago

CarolinaOpinion

Carolina Opinion Remember this ill-advised guesstimate when the stock market crashes tomorrow Dr. Fauci says coronavirus deaths in… https://t.co/OVBnpopUyp 40 seconds ago

daBookdragon

Bookdragon alone in her cave RT @business: LATEST: - U.S. coronavirus deaths could reach 200,000, Fauci says - New Orleans may soon run out of ventilators - Fatalities… 45 seconds ago

Elah_Avahati

Deuteronomy 31:6🇮🇱 RT @TimesofIsrael: US coronavirus deaths likely to be ‘between 100,000 and 200,000,’ Fauci says https://t.co/ZxDukFaP7F 49 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.