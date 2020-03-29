New York state coronavirus deaths increase by 237 in past day: governor
Sunday, 29 March 2020 () The number of deaths from the coronavirus in New York state increased by 237 in the past day, reaching a total of 965 since the outbreak began, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday.
In an experimental crisis-mode protocol, Reuters reports at least one New York hospital has begun putting two patients on a single ventilator machine. Reuters reports some doctors worry the technique is too risky, but others deemed necessary as the coronavirus outbreak strains medical resources. New...