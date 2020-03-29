New York state coronavirus deaths increase by 237 in past day: governor

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in New York state increased by 237 in the past day, reaching a total of 965 since the outbreak began, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday.

