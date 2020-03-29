Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New York state coronavirus deaths increase by 237 in past day: governor

New York state coronavirus deaths increase by 237 in past day: governor

Reuters Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
The number of deaths from the coronavirus in New York state increased by 237 in the past day, reaching a total of 965 since the outbreak began, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Hospitals Now Using One Ventilator For Two Patients

New York Hospitals Now Using One Ventilator For Two Patients 00:42

 In an experimental crisis-mode protocol, Reuters reports at least one New York hospital has begun putting two patients on a single ventilator machine. Reuters reports some doctors worry the technique is too risky, but others deemed necessary as the coronavirus outbreak strains medical resources. New...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sosensy

common sense RT @knoxangeles: @cindyseestruth @cparham65 @POTUS If people judged Coumo in the same way they judge Trump, they would be saying that he is… 13 seconds ago

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @inquirerdotnet: New York state’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak surged above 1,000, less than a month after the first case wa… 31 seconds ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer New York state’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak surged above 1,000, less than a month after the first cas… https://t.co/h8YCzuR6N9 37 seconds ago

WisteriaSky233

Wisty💙🇺🇸⚾✝️🧜🎶 RT @AnthemRespect: Most important video in our Coronavirus Era. Rudy Giuliani @RudyGiuliani interviews the Doctor in New York State who is… 39 seconds ago

1512Serendipity

Rashmi RT @CBSNews: New York Gov. Cuomo reports there are 7,915 new cases of coronavirus in the state of New York, bringing to total number to 59,… 44 seconds ago

trugloree

S.W. RT @Reuters: New York state reported nearly 60,000 coronavirus cases and a total of 965 deaths, up 237 in the past 24 hours, with one perso… 50 seconds ago

dul_dieter

dul_dieter RT @BNODesk: UPDATE: New York state coronavirus death toll reaches 1,000 as NYC reports 98 new deaths https://t.co/47MXF0XUJ0 1 minute ago

Heather22500165

Heather RT @CP24: New York state nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths https://t.co/BBCQSS69rM https://t.co/FPr15642u8 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.