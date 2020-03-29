Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > A City Hunkered Down to Survive an Outbreak. That Helped in a Tornado, Too.

A City Hunkered Down to Survive an Outbreak. That Helped in a Tornado, Too.

NYTimes.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Jonesboro, Ark., came through a devastating tornado without any deaths, partly because businesses were closed and people were sheltered at home from the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ A City Hunkered Down to Survive an Outbreak. That Helped in a Tornado, Too. – The New York Times https://t.co/olbIJdc2LJ 11 minutes ago

GodsMirrorImage

GodsMirrorImage A City Hunkered Down to Survive an Outbreak. That Helped in a Tornado, Too. https://t.co/PWlAFC3G8q 26 minutes ago

luluonti

luluonti RT @gridpointwx: A City Hunkered Down to Survive an Outbreak. That Helped in a #TORNADO, Too. https://t.co/V1Ykx2oQIM 39 minutes ago

FWCWeather

Howard Altschule A City Hunkered Down to Survive an Outbreak. That Helped in a #TORNADO, Too. https://t.co/RgHe543nNN #FWCWeather 1 hour ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather A City Hunkered Down to Survive an Outbreak. That Helped in a #TORNADO, Too. https://t.co/V1Ykx2oQIM 1 hour ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino A City Hunkered Down to Survive an Outbreak. That Helped in a #TORNADO, Too. https://t.co/XK5d1gnR7O #GPWX 1 hour ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite A City Hunkered Down to Survive an Outbreak. That Helped in a Tornado, Too. https://t.co/NhAZkPuOTP https://t.co/qrpqNvjq88 1 hour ago

MikeMikerosenw

Mike Rosen A City Hunkered Down to Survive an Outbreak. That Helped in a Tornado, Too. https://t.co/CXd63hlUmB https://t.co/ykM6jWvrJF 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.