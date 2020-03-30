Global  

Olivier Giroud mocked by Karim Benzema in astonishing jibe

WorldNews Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Olivier Giroud mocked by Karim Benzema in astonishing jibeOlivier Giroud been likened to "go-karting" in comparison to "F1" Karim Benzema in an astonishing outburst from the Real Madrid striker. Benzema has not played for France since before the Euro 2016 tournament, and has even suggested he would be willing to change his allegiance to Algeria, if permitted. Thus, he has been unable to add to his 27 goals in 81 appearances for the country. In the meantime, Giroud has taken advantage of Benzema's absence and is France's third-highest goalscorer, having...
