Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 812, number of new cases falls sharply

WorldNews Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 812, number of new cases falls sharplyROME: The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy climbed by 812 to 11,591, the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday, reversing two days of...
News video: ISDH reports 1 new death, 290 new coronavirus cases Sunday

ISDH reports 1 new death, 290 new coronavirus cases Sunday

 Tippecanoe County still had just 11 cases, the same number reported Saturday. New cases were reported in Howard, Jasper, Montgomery and Warren Counties.

Henryprestige1

Henryprestige RT @TheViralTrendz: -- Italian nurse says they've stopped counting dead bodies as Covid-19 Death toll continues to rise in Italy. - Ther… 13 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 812, number of new cases falls sharply - Reuters Italy coronavirus deaths rise by… https://t.co/5Skne1LC0X 16 minutes ago

Waconzy

WACONZY Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 812 https://t.co/i55eGjnihw https://t.co/mBhumHSK9F #waconzy #music #news #twitter #entertainment 1 hour ago

DonnaHBlake

American🌺Rose RT @TRUMPMOVEMENTUS: Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 812, number of new cases falls sharply https://t.co/avyI9QdGRV 2 hours ago

JimmySpencerUN

Jimmy Spencer Italy's coronavirus deaths rise slightly, but new cases continue to slow https://t.co/sEhJvaMhAj 2 hours ago

BeolgyoGrandma

벌교할멈 ·ᴥ· RT @Reuters: Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 812, number of new cases falls sharply https://t.co/r64SbsYWja https://t.co/iuOp4RXfEm 2 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • UK death toll rises to 1,408 • Italy deaths rise by 812 • Israeli Prime Minister under quarantine a… 4 hours ago

newtownlos

Leoni Divna RT @elpaisinenglish: The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain has doubled within the space of three days – a rate not seen in either China… 4 hours ago

