Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > An emergency field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients is opening in NYC's Central Park

An emergency field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients is opening in NYC's Central Park

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
As local hospitals in New York City strain to treat the surge of COVID-19 patients, Samaritan's Purse built a 14-tent field hospital in Central Park.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Field hospital built in famous Central Park to deal with NYC's coronavirus pandemic

Field hospital built in famous Central Park to deal with NYC's coronavirus pandemic 05:25

 An emergency field hospital has been erected in Central Park, New York City on Monday (March 30) and will be accepting patients tomorrow.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.