Adam Schlesinger, the Oscar- and Grammy-nominated member of alt-rock band Fountains of Wayne, has been hospitalized with coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Monte Enbysk Adam Schlesinger, of 'Stacy's Mom' and 'That Thing You Do' fame, hospitalized with coronavirus https://t.co/i7J4b5ImN2 via @usatoday 18 minutes ago Napua H. RT @idislikestephen: "Stacy's Mom Singer." Cripes, people, the man is EGOT-nominated! So many Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songs! Wrote the song "Th… 39 minutes ago TheLiveFeeds. com Tech Adam Schlesinger, of ‘Stacy’s Mom’ and ‘That Thing You Do’ fame, hospitalized with… https://t.co/VpIE9Rzjua 1 hour ago Ben 🔯🧡④🏳️‍🌈 RT @MagsVisaggs: Adam Schlesinger is one of the most accomplished pop music songwriters of the last quarter century, penning everything fro… 2 hours ago Stephen Thompson "Stacy's Mom Singer." Cripes, people, the man is EGOT-nominated! So many Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songs! Wrote the song… https://t.co/HnD7rCIo6o 3 hours ago Tracey Heinhold Keith RT @thehighsign: Convincing myself that if I just keep humming "Stacy's Mom" all day Adam Schlesinger is going to be all right. 3 hours ago Josiah Williams Adam Schlesinger, of 'Stacy's Mom' and 'That Thing You Do' fame, hospitalized with coronavirus… https://t.co/L7Hvm4x7Vo 3 hours ago