Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Adam Schlesinger, of 'Stacy's Mom' and 'That Thing You Do' fame, hospitalized with coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger, of 'Stacy's Mom' and 'That Thing You Do' fame, hospitalized with coronavirus

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Adam Schlesinger, the Oscar- and Grammy-nominated member of alt-rock band Fountains of Wayne, has been hospitalized with coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

monteenbysk

Monte Enbysk Adam Schlesinger, of 'Stacy's Mom' and 'That Thing You Do' fame, hospitalized with coronavirus https://t.co/i7J4b5ImN2 via @usatoday 18 minutes ago

nananapua

Napua H. RT @idislikestephen: "Stacy's Mom Singer." Cripes, people, the man is EGOT-nominated! So many Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songs! Wrote the song "Th… 39 minutes ago

dlivefeeds

TheLiveFeeds. com Tech Adam Schlesinger, of ‘Stacy’s Mom’ and ‘That Thing You Do’ fame, hospitalized with… https://t.co/VpIE9Rzjua 1 hour ago

BenliciaWarrior

Ben 🔯🧡④🏳️‍🌈 RT @MagsVisaggs: Adam Schlesinger is one of the most accomplished pop music songwriters of the last quarter century, penning everything fro… 2 hours ago

idislikestephen

Stephen Thompson "Stacy's Mom Singer." Cripes, people, the man is EGOT-nominated! So many Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songs! Wrote the song… https://t.co/HnD7rCIo6o 3 hours ago

theinhold

Tracey Heinhold Keith RT @thehighsign: Convincing myself that if I just keep humming "Stacy's Mom" all day Adam Schlesinger is going to be all right. 3 hours ago

Josiah_FL

Josiah Williams Adam Schlesinger, of 'Stacy's Mom' and 'That Thing You Do' fame, hospitalized with coronavirus… https://t.co/L7Hvm4x7Vo 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.