Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes in Idaho

🧔🏽 I'm Manuel 🌎 RT @PMBreakingNews: Breaking: Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Western Idaho. The earthquake was felt in Boise. https://t.co/Uy2MQGILys 13 seconds ago

*Self Isolating* Far From the Madding Crowd RT @UPI: Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Idaho, no immediate reports of damage https://t.co/75c6XBkVWK 44 seconds ago

Becca, CCA🔹 RT @USRealityCheck: A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck near Idaho on Tuesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey said. https://t.co/gOFBFQ5AI0… 59 seconds ago

P-E-Z RT @AFunnyValentine: BREAKING: North of Boise🙏 6.5 Magnitude "Powerful earthquake strikes Idaho" https://t.co/EmsOFdTNlE 1 minute ago

Eddie RT @FOXLA: Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes north of Boise, Idaho, U.S. Geological Survey reports https://t.co/JQTQ1hTKjt 2 minutes ago

James R RT @Trump2020DX: Breaking: Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Idaho The Government Can't Protect You From #COVID19 The Government Can't Pro… 2 minutes ago