Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > A magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Idaho

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Idaho

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Idaho(CNN)A preliminary magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck northeast of Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

katkrimit

Tina Novotny RT @PMBreakingNews: Breaking: Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Western Idaho. The earthquake was felt in Boise. https://t.co/Uy2MQGILys 3 seconds ago

SamDavidStudios

Sam David Management | Black World Studios Magnitude 6.5 #earthquake strikes outside of Boise, Idaho https://t.co/GdijAneLZr 9 seconds ago

frank_naby

frank naby 'I heard the roar': 6.5 earthquake hits Idaho https://t.co/EZKgOi7bog via @Yahoo 17 seconds ago

monica_sassy

💫🆃🆁🆄🅼🅿🆂 🅿🅷🅴🅽🅾🅼🅴🅽🅰🅻💫⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @AFunnyValentine: BREAKING: North of Boise🙏 6.5 Magnitude "Powerful earthquake strikes Idaho" https://t.co/EmsOFdTNlE 19 seconds ago

Paulett87428834

Paulette Carson RT @CBNNews: A large earthquake struck north of Boise, Idaho, Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking. https://t… 42 seconds ago

gwgoodwin

gwgoodwin RT @WashTimes: Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Idaho https://t.co/wxF3PF6CoU https://t.co/4XrYuLlu8l 46 seconds ago

miraclegrids

Susan Suehr RT @Trump2020DX: Breaking: Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Idaho The Government Can't Protect You From #COVID19 The Government Can't Pro… 2 minutes ago

JEMSXRG

J MAMI RT @KTLA: A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck a little over 75 miles northeast of Boise, Idaho, shortly before 6 p.m. local time, and was fol… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.