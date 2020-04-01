US again accused of killing civilians in Somalia airstrikes Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.S. military is facing more allegations of killing civilians with airstrikes in Somalia, and now says it will address the issue more fully in upcoming public reports. Amnesty International said in a new report Wednesday that the U.S. Africa Command, or AFRICOM, killed two civilians and injured three others in two airstrikes in February as it strikes back at the Somalia-based, al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group. One airstrike on Feb....

