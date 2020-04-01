Global  

US again accused of killing civilians in Somalia airstrikes

Wednesday, 1 April 2020
US again accused of killing civilians in Somalia airstrikesJOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.S. military is facing more allegations of killing civilians with airstrikes in Somalia, and now says it will address the issue more fully in upcoming public reports. Amnesty International said in a new report Wednesday that the U.S. Africa Command, or AFRICOM, killed two civilians and injured three others in two airstrikes in February as it strikes back at the Somalia-based, al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group. One airstrike on Feb....
