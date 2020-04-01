Global  

Wimbledon canceled for first time since World War II due to coronavirus outbreak in UK

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
This year will be the first time Wimbledon hasn't crowned a champion since the tournament paused between 1940 and 1945 due to World War II.
 For the first time since World War II Wimbledon is cancelled.

