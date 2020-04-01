How to Make a Face Mask With Fabric

A tutorial on how to make your own fabric face mask from common household materials.

You Might Like

Tweets about this endearing hobo I guarantee some***stick is gunna try to make a fashion statement with a fishnet/mesh face mask by the end of this 1 minute ago Julaine from Illinois~👁️STILL💜AMY from Minnesota NO SEW MASKS! I would just use fabric pieces & make a few stitches to make it more secure inside... ✌️&❤️ https://t.co/bcP0uyhP5D 2 minutes ago Musharraf Ali Farooqi RT @acorn: How to make a pleated mask at home with only a handkerchief and rubber bands. https://t.co/SoAnFPzFE3 (Via Vox https://t.co/jVm… 4 minutes ago MagicalGoddess RT @CAM1SEATTLE: DEAR GOD! Will someone PLEASE make her wear a mask! NO, not a COVID-19 mask, A FULL FACE MASK, LIKE ALL BLACK WITH A BLAC… 7 minutes ago Nitin Pai How to make a pleated mask at home with only a handkerchief and rubber bands. https://t.co/SoAnFPzFE3 (Via Vox https://t.co/jVmE7mOg0G) 7 minutes ago Fuzzytop You can easily make your own medical mask. Please do not laugh. Fold it 3 times so it fits your face; makes 18 lay… https://t.co/Z5mZjaTy31 8 minutes ago lovemoz Made of vacuum bags,anti-microbial pillowcases,tea towels & "Hanes Heavyweight 100% pre-shrunk cotton T-shirts. Inv… https://t.co/PISbRDXfks 10 minutes ago valerie soe @mayleechai a few more ideas: https://t.co/KrKdtsqHbv 10 minutes ago