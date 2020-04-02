LSU coach Ed Orgeron files for divorce from wife Kelly of 23 years Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron and his wife Kelly, who have been married since 1997, are divorcing. Orgeron filed for divorce on Feb. 26.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this VCStar CollegeSports LSU football coach Ed Orgeron files for divorce from his wife of 23 years, Kelly https://t.co/b9Sr5LxbeT 10 minutes ago Mala influencia RT @TMZ: Ed Orgeron Files For Divorce From Wife Weeks After Winning LSU Championship https://t.co/MGUM7JeiQf 33 minutes ago Jerren RT @WBRZ: LSU coach Ed Orgeron files for divorce after 23 years of marriage https://t.co/eGnbm20lZn https://t.co/1KJKfcYKsv 45 minutes ago Robby T〽️🐺🦅🦋❄️🥶🤙🏽 No football 🏈 then Shitshows start. ⭕️ https://t.co/xmmwH8UpXd 52 minutes ago dreadhead808 RT @TMZ: Ed Orgeron Files For Divorce From Wife Weeks After Winning LSU Championship https://t.co/tIokcqgQgY 1 hour ago HispanicNews.com Hispanic News LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Files for Divorce from Wife of 23 Years Report https://t.co/YyijnL45zu https://t.co/bRcd1JSrzO 1 hour ago Sylvain Metz LSU coach Ed Orgeron files for divorce from wife Kelly of 23 years https://t.co/6bkn1N2Eqv via @USATODAY 1 hour ago Bill Wilder RT @SECfootball: LSU head coach Ed Orgeron files for divorce https://t.co/cblcgPcXUg 1 hour ago