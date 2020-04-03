Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Police cite woman for going on leisurely drive during Pennsylvania stay-at-home order

Police cite woman for going on leisurely drive during Pennsylvania stay-at-home order

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
It's the first time a person has been cited under the state's disease control and prevention act of 1955, police say.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WanderNWoodsman

WoodsmanWithCabinFever State police cite Pa. woman for 'going for a drive' amid stay-at-home order https://t.co/y9tSxSTBqd 1 hour ago

5centopinion4f4

5centopinion4free USA TODAY: Police cite woman for going on leisurely drive during Pennsylvania stay-at-home order. https://t.co/uMZ5JbkLbk via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago

ricenbeanies

Rice N Beanies State police cite Pa. woman for 'going for a drive' amid stay-at-home order https://t.co/Zks9hfvSsV 4 hours ago

bocaraton123456

devils35 Police cite woman for going on leisurely drive during Pennsylvania stay-at-home order sick https://t.co/MSNdU2HMg8 4 hours ago

xhertx

XiXi Davey RT @northjersey: Police cite woman for going on leisurely drive during Pennsylvania stay-at-home order https://t.co/DLAfwyDUz0 4 hours ago

northjersey

NorthJersey.com Police cite woman for going on leisurely drive during Pennsylvania stay-at-home order https://t.co/DLAfwyDUz0 4 hours ago

AJ831958

A. J. Police cite woman for going on leisurely drive during Pennsylvania stay-at-home order https://t.co/C9lKS3yshY @Saving_ScottieP 5 hours ago

Briefing__Room

The Briefing Room State police cite Pa. woman for ‘going for a drive’ amid stay-at-home order https://t.co/DnEnImnJfi 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.