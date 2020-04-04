Global  

Mare banned for three months after Diamond Effort

The Age Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
In-form mare Diamond Effort has been banned from racing for three months after bleeding from both nostrils following her win at Caulfield on Saturday.
