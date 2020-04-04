Global  

U.K. Labour Party Has a New Leader: Keir Starmer

Saturday, 4 April 2020
Mr. Starmer will have to battle for visibility at a time when the coronavirus crisis is eclipsing all other news and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is commanding the headlines.
News video: New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in profile

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in profile 01:01

 A look at the career of Sir Keir Starmer, who takes over from Jeremy Corbyn as the new leader of the Labour Party.

