Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Saturday confirmed three new coronavirus cases, including two patients who recently returned from India, taking the number of persons infected with the virus to...

You Might Like

Tweets about this KAMAL AGRAWAL Unfortunate and sad - https://t.co/IISuxslOfU 7 hours ago World News Network Nepal confirms 3 new coronavirus cases #Nepal #Coronavirus #COVID-19 #Infection https://t.co/xaCrxcYNlX 7 hours ago Devdiscourse Nepal confirms 3 new coronavirus cases https://t.co/E5mvDVyTx8 7 hours ago scroll.in The Nepal government confirms three new coronavirus cases, including two patients who recently returned from India.… https://t.co/x4YifZcF12 8 hours ago Ujjwal Acharya Nepal’s @mohpnep confirms another 3 #coronavirus infections, two of which are on returnees from India & one locally… https://t.co/Ob9TXqIVCz 10 hours ago @Newsoholic RT @Ash_Stewart_: 31 Indian nationals make up the 53 new #covid19 cases reported today. Others from: Algeria, Lebanon, Pakistan, Iran, Ku… 4 days ago Ashleigh Stewart 31 Indian nationals make up the 53 new #covid19 cases reported today. Others from: Algeria, Lebanon, Pakistan, Ir… https://t.co/oLQwJLpIzE 4 days ago