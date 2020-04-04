Global  

Nepal confirms 3 new coronavirus cases

WorldNews Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Nepal confirms 3 new coronavirus casesKathmandu: The Nepal government on Saturday confirmed three new coronavirus cases, including two patients who recently returned from India, taking the number of persons infected with the virus to...
News video: Rise in new coronavirus cases in UK is concerning - health service boss

Rise in new coronavirus cases in UK is concerning - health service boss 01:15

 The rise in new coronavirus cases in Britain is concerning, as are the rates of hospital admissions in London and the Midlands, Public Health England's medical director Yvonne Doyle said on Wednesday.

