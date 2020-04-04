Global  

Disney World, Disneyland halt annual passholder payments during coronavirus closures

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Disney World and Disneyland annual passholders will not be charged while the parks are closed due to COVID-19. Payments made from March 14-April 4 will be refunded.
 Walt Disney World Resort is giving annual passholders an update while the park remains closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Story: https://wfts.tv/2UWKd7z

