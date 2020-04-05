Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus latest: Trump warns 'toughest week' ahead

Coronavirus latest: Trump warns 'toughest week' ahead

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has said the US is heading into what could be the "toughest" weeks of its coronavirus epidemic. The EU Commission chief wants a "Marshall Plan for Europe." Follow DW for the latest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump says 'a lot of death' ahead in virus fight

Trump says 'a lot of death' ahead in virus fight 00:45

 President Donald Trump said the United States is heading into what could be its "toughest" weeks as cases of coronavirus swell nationwide. He warned states not to inflate their needs for critical medical equipment. "There will be a lot of death, unfortunately. There will be death," Mr Trump said in a...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.