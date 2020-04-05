Coronavirus latest: Trump warns 'toughest week' ahead

Sunday, 5 April 2020 () President Donald Trump has said the US is heading into what could be the "toughest" weeks of its coronavirus epidemic. The EU Commission chief wants a "Marshall Plan for Europe." Follow DW for the latest.
President Donald Trump said the United States is heading into what could be its "toughest" weeks as cases of coronavirus swell nationwide. He warned states not to inflate their needs for critical medical equipment. "There will be a lot of death, unfortunately. There will be death," Mr Trump said in a...