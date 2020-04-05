Yumiko Kadota @rpcounat So many unanswered questions.. I’ll be following this criminal investigation.. it will be very interestin… https://t.co/6BTCKQOZpO 1 hour ago

Ethical Direct Selling Group RT @theage: Homicide detectives will lead a criminal investigation into the troubled Ruby Princess cruise ship, with the passenger death to… 2 hours ago

Bluebird 💚💛 'Many unanswered questions': Criminal probe into Ruby Princess https://t.co/B8Y1mfPfH4 via @theage 2 hours ago

Julie Garvey '"They made contact with operations from Carnival. And on each case, they were informed that COVID-19 wasn't an iss… https://t.co/HIHcyoGlK5 2 hours ago

ARAEL Many unanswered questions': Criminal probe into Ruby Princess https://t.co/eN7eSanlKy https://t.co/gvPonW8BYX 4 hours ago

erin pearson RT @sallyrawsthorne: 'Many unanswered questions': Criminal probe into Ruby Princess https://t.co/iA5xeWOfKO via @smh 4 hours ago