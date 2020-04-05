Global  

PALM SUNDAY: Pope celebrates without public in St. Peter’s

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is celebrating Palm Sunday Mass without the public, since the traditional ceremony in St. Peter’s Square was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic. Normally, tens of thousands of Romans, tourists and pilgrims, clutching olive tree branches or palm fronds would have flocked to an outdoor Mass led by the […]
 The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday Palm Sunday is an important date on the Christian calendar that commemorates Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem. Palm Sunday falls one week before Easter Sunday and marks the beginning of the Holy Week. The day is spent remembering Christ’s sacrificial death on the...

